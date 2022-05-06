ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire doctor answers questions about state of COVID-19 pandemic

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As case levels rise in our region, a New...

WMUR.com

As COVID-19 cases rise in New Hampshire, health officials say testing key to controlling spread

MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in New Hampshire, but some residents say they're still confused by guidelines for testing. New Hampshire is averaging more than 500 reported new cases each day, the most since Valentine's Day. But the number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is lower than it was at the end of last week. Still, many health care facilities say workers are experiencing burnout, partly because of staff shortages.
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Pharmacist at Massachusetts Stop & Shop accused of giving COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated

A pharmacist at a Stop & Shop location in Massachusetts is accused of giving coronavirus vaccination cards to unvaccinated people, Boston 25 News reported. The news outlet reported that the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy is investigating claims that the licensed pharmacist, who worked at a Stop & Shop in Lynn, falsified vaccination cards for people who did not receive COVID-19 shots. If the board confirms the employee’s alleged fraud through its investigation, he could be fined or lose his license, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMTW

Maine is currently second in the nation for highest COVID-19 case rate

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its county-level risk assessments today, designating eight Maine counties as high risk for COVID-19 after a rise in cases due to the B.A. 2 variant. The eight counties designated as high-risk are Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Aroostook....
MAINE STATE
Boston

Ashish Jha: COVID cases rising in the Northeast, but an important pattern is also emerging

"We're at a point in the pandemic where we know how to manage the virus.”. Usually when COVID-19 case counts rise, an increase in deaths and hospitalizations soon follow. But Dr. Ashish Jha, who is serving as the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday that in the Northeast, which has seen cases increase since around March 20, death counts and hospitalization rates are not as high as expected.
BOSTON, MA
