How tech devices can make your (and your kids’) lives easier

Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - With the demands of work, school, home, and everything else on your family's to-do list, you may wish you had more tools to streamline daily routines and keep kids on track. Fortunately, the latest technology offers easy-to-use, safe, and fun ways to empower kids to take ownership of their...

www.chron.com

komando.com

5 major tech annoyances and how to fix them

If you’ve ever wandered around a hot parking lot searching for your car, you’ll love me for this tip. These little tech tricks might make you think, “Why didn’t someone tell me that sooner?” I did! Tap or click for 10 incredibly useful iPhone and Android tricks that make your life easier.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

iRobot Create 3 buildable robot arrives ready to go with a suite of smart technology

Get creative with the iRobot Create 3 buildable robot. Arriving with preinstalled smart technology, this customizable robot includes a suite of modules, sensors, wheels, LED lights, and even behaviors. Moreover, it’s easy to communicate with it over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and the built-in USB-C port. The iRobot Create 3 arrives with an easily removable faceplate. It also includes a standard hole pattern for mounting LiDar scanners, camera modules, and other sensors. More importantly, you can customize simple behaviors, sounds, and movements. In fact, some of the 18 sensors include 2 front bumper zones, 2 wheel encodes, 4 IR cliff sensors, and more. Plus, it comes with 2 drive motors, 6 RGB LED rings, and 1 speaker. Overall, based on the Roomba i3 platform, it’s ideal for high school students, college students, or lifelong learners.
ELECTRONICS
mansionglobal.com

Cool and Connected: Smart Fridges Fit for Your Kitchen

These refrigerators will preserve your food—and your sanity—with a host of high-tech features. A refrigerator may seem like a simple thing, but the central appliance of your kitchen could be doing so much more. Thankfully, smart-home developers have upped their game and created some truly intelligent ice boxes.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Google's Latest Nest Cameras Now Work With Amazon Alexa

Google has introduced a new Alexa Skill that allows Amazon-made devices to play video from the search giant's latest Nest Cam devices, allowing users of the Amazon Echo Show, Fire TV and Fire Tablet to view security camera footage captured by Nest cameras. Users can also engage in two-way talk with visitors at their doorstep, as detailed Tuesday in a Google Nest Community blog post. A forthcoming update will also allow Alexa to announce when a person is at the front door.
ELECTRONICS
thespruce.com

The Best Smart Switches for a High-Tech Home

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Replacing a wall switch with an internet-connected smart switch calls for a bit of installation and electrical work, but it's one of the simplest ways to enjoy the convenience and potential energy savings of smart home living.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

If you would like to protect your privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites you may have visited when using your iPhone. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and completly clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge or leaft behind from certain websites.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to remotely control your PC or Mac with your phone

Your phone can do many things your computer can, including acting as its remote control. Whether you want to access your workstation when you’re not at your desk or remotely fix your parent’s laptop, remote desktop apps allow you to use your PC or Mac from anywhere over the internet with your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

How to protect your digital privacy on Android

It’s unlikely you’re using all of the apps installed on your Android device. Not only can uninstalling your unused apps help to free up storage space on your device, it can also dramatically improve the security of your device, as these apps — though unused — can still run in the background, collect, and then share your personal data.
CELL PHONES

