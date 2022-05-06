SLCo celebrates National Corrections Week

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – This past week, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Correction Bureau wrapped up National Corrections Week and kick-started National Nurses Week with a number of celebratory events, along with its launch of a new mission statement and vision statement.

“May is a very exciting month with so many opportunities to recognize the amazing people in this organization,” said Sheriff Rosie Rivera. “This year we also get to roll out our new mission and vision statement which embodies who we are as an agency and how we want to serve this Community.”

The first week of May has been reserved to commemorate the amazing officers that work in corrections, beginning in 1984. During this week-long celebration, activities, competitions, and events are planned to honor all sworn and civilian members who serve the community within the law enforcement division.

Chief Matt Dumont said, “We look forward to Corrections Week every year. It is our chance to do some team building while celebrating our people who choose to do this tough job.”

This year, the week consisted of a 5k run, “A Taste of Home” potluck event, a Fresh Market sale of the first garden harvest of the year, a bus pull, ping pong tournament, and a hot wing and noodle eating contest. The week was closed off with the annual barbeque sponsored by the Salt Lake County Honorary Colonels, where office members, family, and county leaders dropped by to thank correction staff and nurses for their service.

Deputy Chief Shanda Gonzalez said, “Corrections nurses are so important to our operations. We are excited to have the chance to celebrate them for two weeks and look forward to offering them extra special thank you during Nurses Week.”

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office new mission statement reads:

“In partnership with the community, we will provide innovative outreach, supervision, and programming to safeguard our community by applying the law with compassion, professionalism, and integrity.”

While the organization’s new vision statement reads:

“Providing steadfast loyalty and unwavering professional service.”

