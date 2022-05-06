Pittsfield Police arrest teen on gun charges
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A 16-year-old Pittsfield boy has been arrested after police officers observed him with a gun.Man arrested for shooting incident on Worthington Street on Tuesday
On Thursday night, members of the Pittsfield Police Department Anti-Crime Unit watched a boy wearing a black ski-mask enter a convenience store. They also saw what appeared to be a handgun in the front of his pants.
Officers stopped him and found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in the front of his waistband loaded with fifteen rounds of hollow-point ammunition. He was also carrying over $3,500 in cash.
The boy was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device (magazine), and other firearm-related charges. He is expected to be arraigned in the Berkshire Juvenile Court.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1