Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Police arrest teen on gun charges

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
 2 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A 16-year-old Pittsfield boy has been arrested after police officers observed him with a gun.

Man arrested for shooting incident on Worthington Street on Tuesday

On Thursday night, members of the Pittsfield Police Department Anti-Crime Unit watched a boy wearing a black ski-mask enter a convenience store. They also saw what appeared to be a handgun in the front of his pants.

Officers stopped him and found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in the front of his waistband loaded with fifteen rounds of hollow-point ammunition. He was also carrying over $3,500 in cash.

The boy was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device (magazine), and other firearm-related charges. He is expected to be arraigned in the Berkshire Juvenile Court.

WWLP

WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

