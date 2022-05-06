ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The 38 Best Sunscreens for Face and Body, According to Dermatologists

By Sarah Madaus
SELF
SELF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The best sunscreen is the one that you’re actually going to use in your skin-care routine....

www.self.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This $12 Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs just $12 and provides noticeable improvement to your strands...
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Sunscreens#Idriss Dermatology#Uva#Uvb Rays
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
Shape Magazine

15 Foods That Help You Poop, According to Dietitians

At one point or another, you've probably spent a ridiculous amount of time perched on the porcelain throne, scrolling through Instagram while waiting for a number two to slip out of your rear. But no matter how hard you tried, the toilet remained empty. What's worse, this failure-to-poo situation may have occurred multiple days in a row. So besides straining to drop a deuce (a big no-no), what's a backed-up person supposed to do?
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Mascara Hack MUA’s Swear By To Take Years Off Your Face

Whether you’re aiming for sky-high lashes or just a subtle oomph to brighten your eyes instantly, mascara serves many purposes in any great makeup look. Along with eye-opening liner, under-eye concealer and glowing contour, mascara is an essential tool in anti-aging beauty. We checked in with professional makeup artists...
MAKEUP
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily To Reduce Belly Fat, According To A Doctor

As you grow older, it’s important to become more health-conscious and wary of the food that you eat. Some meals are definitely more nutritious than others, so you always want to make it a habit to think twice about what goes into your body. Not only is this a good practice if you want to lose weight, but it’s also helpful if you want to improve your physique and reduce belly fat.
FITNESS
shefinds

This One Shampoo Ingredient Is The Key To Thicker, Fuller Hair, According To Experts

As the weather gets warmer, many of us hope to show off more vibrant, thicker and ultimately fuller hair after having winter-induced brittle, dry locks. As we age, our hair loses some of its natural nourishment and needs to be supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, products with natural, moisturizing ingredients are just as important. To learn more about one vital shampoo ingredient for stronger hair, we checked in with hair and health expert Dr. Virginia Blackwell of Eve Mag and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy