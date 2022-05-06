SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company celebrated winning the world's best American Pale Ale for its Mosaic Pale Ale at the 2022 World Beer Cup.

“We could not be more excited by these wins,” said an overjoyed Kevin Ashford, brewmaster and creative director at Figueroa Mountain. “Ultimately, we brew our beer for our fans here in California. But to be recognized by these world beer experts shows that we’re doing something right here.”

The World Beer Cup is the world's largest international beer festival and attracted over 10,500 beers from nearly 2,500 different breweries in 57 different countries in 2022.

Fig. Mountain Brewing Company has medaled at the World Beer Cup for four years in a row, according to Dan Shapiro, spokesman for the company.

Along with the gold medal for its Mosaic Pale Ale, Fig. Mountain won the silver medal for its Figuerosé.

The two wins for the 2022 competition season bring the brewery's total medal count to eight, after having previously earned one bronze, three silvers, and two golds in past World Beer Cup competitions, Shapiro said.

The post Figueroa Mountain Brewing wins world’s best American Pale Ale at 2022 World Beer Cup appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .