Town Common to host painting event in May

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a chance to have some fun for all levels of painters.

On May 22 from 1-3 p.m., Emerge Gallery and Jaycee Park Center will host Paint in the Park, an event in Town Commons for painters of all skills. Artists will be able to relax at Greenville’s Town Common and paint with others. This will be a chance to meet others with the same skills and creatives in Pitt County.

After the painting event, the artists will come up to the stage to show off their creations and have a photo opportunity. Artists are asked to bring their own supplies such as paint, canvas/paper, easel, and chair if needed.

