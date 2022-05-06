ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Win a weekend getaway for mom

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonica Nieves from Think Iowa City shares...

who13.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Iowa City, IA
KDHL AM 920

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Basket
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th. NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show) Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am. Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX...
OKOBOJI, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa-owned horse has good showing at Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Iowa-owned horse made a strong surge at the end of the world famous Kentucky Derby Saturday. Mo Donegal unofficially finished fifth. It was Rich Strike who finished victorious. Rich Strike earned a stunning 80-1 upset in the 148th Kentucky Derby. Meanwhile, Mo Donegal had 9-1...
DERBY, IA
97X

A Hy-Vee Bakery is Going into the Old Gordman’s in Davenport

We finally know the fate of the former Gordman's building in Davenport. Hy-Vee will be putting in a bakery and regional pharmacy at the building located at 3860 Elmore Ave. The Quad-City Times reports a building permit issued by the City of Davenport on Feb. 9 reflects Hy-Vee's plans for the two spaces.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
K92.3

Eastern Iowa’s Coolest Tradition On Wheels is Back This Spring

One of the cool things about the pandemic was the return of some of the old-school traditions, which weren't traditions back in the day, but were just the norm. First Avenue and other parts of town have been buzzing the last few summers, and with positive activities for a change. Folks have been stepping away from their screens, shining up their classic rides and popping the top to go "cruising"!
MONTICELLO, IA
Power 96

Old-Fashioned Soda Fountain and Candy Shop Now Open in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

Cedar Rapids has a sweet new business that both kids and adults are sure to love. It includes not only an old-fashioned soda fountain but a candy and toy shop, as well. The new store is called Sweet Mercantile. General Manager Sarah Wick tells me the new store is fully open. The candy and toy shop opened in the fall and now the soda fountain is also ready to welcome customers.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

Lead(her) hits links for golf fundraiser

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Lead(her) non-profit group hosted its second annual golf outing on Friday at the Palmer Hills Golf Course. Based in the Quad Cities, Lead(her) is an 18-month, volunteer-based program that helps equip working women with tools to achieve their personal and professional goals. The organization uses a data-driven and connection-based approach to address systemic issues that hold women back by creating new agents of social change to ensure a workplace is an equitable place for all.
CHARITIES
KICK AM 1530

One of the 10 Best Riverwalk in the US is in a Iowa

If you are looking for a weekend getaway this Summer you need to put the Riverwalk from this small Iowa town on your list, it was voted one of the 10 Best in the USA in 2022. According to the website 10best.com, the Riverwalk in Dubuque, Iowa is deserving as being recognized as one of the 10 Best Riverwalks in the US in 2022. The riverwalk in Dubuque comes in at number 9 on the list, behind some iconic riverwalks like the San Antonio riverwalk coming in at 5th on the list, and the first place ranked Detroit International Riverwalk. In the article, they say this about the Dubuque riverwalk...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy