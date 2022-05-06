ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Traveling photo studio provide beautiful strength

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnette McNamara is the founder of Beautiful Strength, which is a traveling photo project. She travels the...

who13.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Images And Words#Beautiful Strength
104.5 KDAT

Memorable Dog of Slain Iowa Navy SEAL Passes Away [PHOTOS]

Some images stay with you forever. One of those is that of a slain Navy SEAL and his loyal dog that wouldn't leave his side. According to KWWL, On August 6, 2011, Jon Tumilson of Rockford, Iowa was killed during a mission in Afghanistan. The 35-year-old Navy SEAL was "one of 22 Navy SEALS who died when their helicopter was shot down by Afghan insurgents," according to ABC News. Tumilson had a chocolate lab named Hawkeye with whom his life "revolved around." They were inseparable. So much so that Hawkeye laid next to Tumilson's casket during his funeral. An image that went viral and touched so many.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Eastern Iowa’s Coolest Tradition On Wheels is Back This Spring

One of the cool things about the pandemic was the return of some of the old-school traditions, which weren't traditions back in the day, but were just the norm. First Avenue and other parts of town have been buzzing the last few summers, and with positive activities for a change. Folks have been stepping away from their screens, shining up their classic rides and popping the top to go "cruising"!
MONTICELLO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KCCI.com

Adventureland Park set to open with 9 new rides

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Park is set to showcase lots ofnews Saturday, including nine new rides, a new park owner and some new food choices. Season pass holders return this weekend, which is the first time guests will experience the park since Palace Entertainment purchased it last year. All...
ALTOONA, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa parents scramble to find baby formula amid nationwide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa parents are scrambling to find baby formula. There is a nationwide shortage as some popular brands are recalled on top of already existing supply chain issues. “It’s scary, there’s just, you panic,” said Shannon Jacobs of Cedar Rapids. Empty shelves are becoming...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy