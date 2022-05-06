Traveling photo studio provide beautiful strength

Some images stay with you forever. One of those is that of a slain Navy SEAL and his loyal dog that wouldn't leave his side. According to KWWL, On August 6, 2011, Jon Tumilson of Rockford, Iowa was killed during a mission in Afghanistan. The 35-year-old Navy SEAL was "one of 22 Navy SEALS who died when their helicopter was shot down by Afghan insurgents," according to ABC News. Tumilson had a chocolate lab named Hawkeye with whom his life "revolved around." They were inseparable. So much so that Hawkeye laid next to Tumilson's casket during his funeral. An image that went viral and touched so many.

