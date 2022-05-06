ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Hurt in Vehicle Crash on Yermo Road [San Bernardino, CA]

Cover picture for the articleSAN BERNARDINO, CA (May 6, 2022) – Sunday afternoon, a vehicle crash on Yermo Road involving a SUV left several people hurt, police said. According to a witness, he arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, and a business employee informed him the deputy had been going about 140...

