Liam And Olivia Once Again Dominate Top Baby Names List

There she is! Molly Roloff largely stays out of the spotlight these days – despite having grown up in front of the cameras on Little People, Big World. TLC viewers were first introduced to Amy and Matt Roloff and their four children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob, in March 2006. Since then, all four children have gotten married, with Molly and brothers Jeremy and Jacob each choosing to leave the series. While Jeremy and wife Audrey Roloff remain in the headlines for their podcast, outside projects and adorable family, Molly and Jacob have opted for a more private life with their growing families.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 16 DAYS AGO