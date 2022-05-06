ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Killed in Deadly Collision on 14 Freeway [Newhall, CA]

Cover picture for the articleVictim Pronounced Dead after Fatal Rollover Collision near Newhall Avenue. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m., just south of the Newhall Avenue on-ramp. Per reports, the driver of a maroon 2004 Lexus ES330 lost control and went down a nearby embankment. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, one...

L.A. Weekly

Faith Grant Dies in 3-Vehicle Accident on Gilman Springs Road [Hemet, CA]

26-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured in Gilman Springs Multi-Car Crash. The crash happened around 11:00 p.m., along Gilman Springs and Kevin Road, in Moreno Valley. For reasons under investigation, three vehicles collided in the area. In addition, first responders used a hydraulic tool to rescue one person trapped inside the wreckage.
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian on 91 FWY causes big rig to collide with multiple other vehicles

A pedestrian walking along the side of the 91 Freeway in Bellflower caused a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officials detailed how the pedestrian was waving vehicle debris at passing cars, as he walked towards Bellflower along the westbound lanes of SR-91. Witnesses at the scene explained that the big rig had to swerve around the suspect to avoid hitting him, causing it to collide with at least one vehicle. The pedestrian has been described as a White male wearing a black t-shirt with jeans, a black backpack and carrying a skateboard. He was not hit during the incident. It was not immediately clear if authorities were able to contact the pedestrian.Several minor injuries were reported. Crews on scene were able to straighten out the big rig and open at least one lane for traffic, though with Sky9 overhead, traffic could be seen backed up for dozens of miles. At some point during the collision, the big rig's gasoline tank was punctured, causing a large spillage of diesel fuel, which cleanup crews were also able to contain. Just before 6:45 p.m., CalTrans officials announced that all lanes of the westbound 91 were reopened to traffic. 
BELLFLOWER, CA
KGET

1 dead in crash along Highway 99 at 7th Standard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon just south of 7th Standard along Highway 99, according to CHP. The crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 near the 7th Standard exit at around 3:45 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. A driver lost control of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
