Pep Guardiola: 'Maybe I am not good enough' to win Champions League with Manchester City

As Barnaby Lane wrote for Insider roughly 12 months ago, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hoisted every domestic trophy available since accepting the job in 2016. However, he has yet to win the UEFA Champions League with the Premier League side and suffered a latest humiliation when City collapsed against Spanish giants Real Madrid on Wednesday to miss out on this year's final.

City are the reigning Premier League champions and enter the weekend atop the table but only one point ahead of Liverpool. While speaking with reporters ahead of Sunday's pivotal match against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola pointed a figurative finger only at himself for his club's latest slip-up.

"The owners didn't buy this club and invest in these incredible facilities just to win the Champions League, they did it to be there in all competitions, every season," Guardiola explained, according to Sky Sports. "We want to [win the Champions League], maybe I am not good enough to help the team to do it. Nobody knows what would happen with another manager and other players. "The people say if this group of players or Guardiola don't win a title, then they're failures, I completely disagree. We know how difficult everything is."

Guardiola added that "time" and "sleep" were initially required for everyone involved to get over Wednesday's tough result.

"On Saturday, we'll be together and talk about who we are as a team and what we've done to get to the semifinals of the Champions League," he remarked. "These are the moments I am most proud to be here."