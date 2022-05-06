ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Arsenal, Man Utd or Spurs get automatic Champions League qualification for finishing fourth?

By Nyle Smith
 2 days ago
SIT tight football lovers as the conclusion to the Premier League season less than a month away - and there is still so much to play for.

Burnley, Everton, Leeds and Watford are scrapping to survive the drop zone.

Everton blew the relegation race wide open with a massive win over Chelsea Credit: EPA
Manchester City and Liverpool are both battling it out for the Premier League title Credit: ©MI News & Sport Ltd

Whilst Manchester City and Liverpool represent a two horse race battling it out for the Premier League title.

Chelsea are expected to land third spot based on their upcoming fixtures.

But which team will claim that final Champions League spot and does it guarantee automatic qualification?

Which teams are fighting for fourth spot?

Only Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United can mathematically claim that final Champions League place.

Gabriel nodded Arsenal into fourth spot when the Gunners took on West Ham Credit: Rex

Chelsea have been dragged back into the run-in for fourth, however, they are the favourites to cement their current third spot.

Manchester City are guaranteed to land a UCL spot as they are currently 20 points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal with four games remaining.

And Liverpool will certainly be in the UCL next season as they are only one point behind league leaders City.

Does fourth spot guarantee automatic Champions League qualification?

UEFA announced in 2018 that the teams who finish in the top four of the Premier League will no longer have to play a qualifier.

This decision is based on the UEFA access list and association coefficients from the the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Which means that whoever lands fourth spot this season, will go directly into the group stages of next season's Champions League.

What if Liverpool win the Champions League?

Even if Jurgen Klopp's men manage to beat Real Madrid in this season's UCL final, their spot will NOT be transferred to a side outside of the top four.

UEFA have decided that the Champions League winners qualifying spot in the Premier league will be left vacant.

This isn't filled by giving another team a place in footballs biggest club competition, the qualifying rounds are rebalanced with clubs effectively receiving byes.

