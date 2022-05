May 11 (Reuters) - Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.

