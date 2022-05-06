ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, SC

Chapin man arrested, accused of fraud, exploiting vulnerable adult

By WIS News 10 Staff
WIS-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit charged a man with exploiting a vulnerable adult. David Gregory Crider, 50, of...

Newberry Observer

Newberry woman arrested on forgery charges

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Jessica Nichols Madray, 50, of Newberry, with breach of trust and forgery. SLED was requested to investigate by the Newberry Police Department. A SLED arrest warrant states: “Between September 2019 and February 2020 in the County...
NEWBERRY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh victim attorney calls alleged crimes “unbelievable”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re learning more about several crimes allegedly committed by suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh and two of his accomplices. An attorney representing a number of the clients detailed the crimes in Columbia on Thursday. Evidence shows the crimes began more than a decade ago. More than 40 pages of money orders, deposit […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Grand Jury indicts Alex Murdaugh, associates on additional charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A State Grand Jury on Wednesday issued three superseding indictments against disgraced Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh and his associates. Those indicted with Murdaugh include his longtime friend and fellow lawyer, Corey Fleming, and Russll Laffitte, a former banker at Palmetto State Bank. The superseding indictments are as follows: The first […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Chapin, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, SC
City
Chapin, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek SRO fired over relationship with student

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Tuesday announced the termination of an officer in connection to a relationship with a high school student. Officer Conrad Stayton was a school resource officer at Stratford High School. He was placed on administrative leave once GCPD Chief Roscoe was informed of his […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC

