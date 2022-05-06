Chapin man arrested, accused of fraud, exploiting vulnerable adult

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Jessica Nichols Madray, 50, of Newberry, with breach of trust and forgery. SLED was requested to investigate by the Newberry Police Department. A SLED arrest warrant states: “Between September 2019 and February 2020 in the County...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re learning more about several crimes allegedly committed by suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh and two of his accomplices. An attorney representing a number of the clients detailed the crimes in Columbia on Thursday. Evidence shows the crimes began more than a decade ago. More than 40 pages of money orders, deposit […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A State Grand Jury on Wednesday issued three superseding indictments against disgraced Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh and his associates. Those indicted with Murdaugh include his longtime friend and fellow lawyer, Corey Fleming, and Russll Laffitte, a former banker at Palmetto State Bank. The superseding indictments are as follows: The first […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A high school in South Carolina is helping to remember one of their students who was reportedly killed in a domestic situation involving her father. WIS reports officials with the Richland County School District One said that Sha’Neal Brown, 18, died Thursday evening. Sha’Neal...
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Tuesday announced the termination of an officer in connection to a relationship with a high school student. Officer Conrad Stayton was a school resource officer at Stratford High School. He was placed on administrative leave once GCPD Chief Roscoe was informed of his […]
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Casey White and Vicky White(Photos: US Marshals) The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has released new information about Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022, assisted by a correctional officer named Vicky White.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A year-long investigation into an Alexander County Meth trafficking ring netted three arrests and the seizure of about $50,000 worth of drugs, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies executed warrants at a home on Lambert Drive in Hiddenite around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the result of a 14-month […]
HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers killed in a shooting on Sunday at a North Charleston home are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal releases the names of Kay’sean Jones, 16, and Elijah Jefferson, 19, who were the two teens fatally shot at a home on Bailey Drive Sunday. Jones was […]
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Ladson man seen on a doorbell camera dropping off a rifle cartridge box at a North Charleston police sergeant’s door is facing charges. North Charleston police officers on Monday responded to a home on the 9000 block of Spencer Woods Road for a welfare check of Joshua Dorman (43) […]
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The lawyer of the family of Hakeen Pinckney, a man Alex Murdaugh represented after being killed in a car crash, is speaking out after new indictments were brought against Murdaugh and his associates on Wednesday. Both Murdaugh’s friend and fellow lawyer, Corey Fleming, and Russell Laffitte, a former banker at Palmetto […]
LAURENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – One woman is behind bars after she admitted to willfully and maliciously setting someone’s house on fire. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Marie Sanders, 34, has been arrested for and charged with Arson on Tuesday. According to authorities, the Laurens County Fire Service responded to […]
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman has confessed to setting fire to a home, according to an arrest warrant. The fire happened on Feb. 21 in Laurens County. The warrant says Marie Sanders, 34, was identified as the being at the home before the fire. It said, on...
Comments / 0