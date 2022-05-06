ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston adopts initiative that grants children full opportunities and participation in sports

By Sofia Gonzalez
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXKm3_0fVMVWdG00

On May 4, Houston adopted the Children's Bill of Rights in Sports, an initiative that gives children full opportunities and participation in sports.

The video above is from a previous report.

The bill, developed by Aspen Institute's Sports and Society program, has been adopted by more than 130 organizations. According to a press release, the bill aligns with Houston's goal to create a human rights strategy which is being developed for the city's bid to be the 2026
FIFA World Cup host and the city's action plan to be a UNICEF Child Friendly City .

"Houston is proud to be an inclusive and equitable city focused on protecting and enhancing the rights of our most treasured asset, our children and future leaders," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in the release.

According to the release, the adaptation of the bill was announced at the 2022 Project Play Summit in Washington, D.C., by the Mayor's Office of Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence.

Included in the bill are eight rights for children: the right to play sports, safe and healthy environments, qualified program leaders, developmentally appropriate play, share in planning and delivery of activities, equal opportunity for growth, to be treated with dignity, and enjoyment.

"We are proud to implement the Children's Bill of Rights in Sports in Houston because it underscores the positive physical and mental health benefits needed for young people to thrive and learn," Turner said.

This article comes from our ABC13 partner at Community Impact Newspaper.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Sports
Houston Chronicle

4th round of P-EBT food benefits approved

A fourth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families was approved this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This means families who qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and have experienced COVID-19-related absences, virtual attendance or campus closures for the 2021-22 school year could be eligible to receive P-EBT food benefits.
TEXAS STATE
BET

Teenager Will Be The Youngest African American Law School Graduate

At only 16, Haley Taylor Schlitz began attending Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law. She is now set to graduate, making her the youngest African American to graduate from law school, according to the law school. She will graduate on May 13. The 19-year-old Texas native, who graduated from...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
Paso Robles Daily News

Local nonprofit announces new ‘FLOurish’ Program

Personal assessment program designed to mentor future women leaders of wine and spirits industry. – Local nonprofit Dream Big Darling and human resources consulting firm The Millinger Group recently announced the launching of, “FLOurish 2022,” a personalized assessment program for emerging women leaders in the wine and spirits industry. Qualified individuals are now invited to apply for one of 17 FLOurish scholarships that provide full-ride access to this innovative coaching and mentorship experience.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Opportunity#Play Sports#Sports In Houston#Unicef#Children#Aspen Institute#Sports And Society
NBC News

Black churches urged to fight anti-LGBTQ state laws

Black religious leaders and advocates are urging church members to signal support for the LGBTQ community as anti-LGBTQ legislation rises throughout the U.S. Advocates highlighted the need to pass bipartisan federal legislation that protects religious liberty and LGBTQ rights in a virtual panel last week. State legislators have proposed at least 238 bills that would limit the rights of LGBTQ people just this year.
RELIGION
Black Enterprise

George Floyd Memorial Foundation Launches Imitiative To Improve Black Mental Health

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with a new mental health program for Black men and women. CBS 17 reports the foundation’s program will improve resources and mental health outcomes for Black Americans. Two key factors in the new initiative are removing the stigma associated with treatment and making sure interventions can be delivered in a culturally responsible way.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy