Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces reward money for captures of Casey White, Vicky White
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday she’s offering $5,000 each for the capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White....www.waaytv.com
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday she’s offering $5,000 each for the capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White....www.waaytv.com
Granny, how about securing the prison system! For obvious reasons, guards should all be male in a men's prison... not female. Look what happened.
Comments / 29