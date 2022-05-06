ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces reward money for captures of Casey White, Vicky White

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kay Ivey announced Friday she’s offering $5,000 each for the capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White....

Sissy60
2d ago

Granny, how about securing the prison system! For obvious reasons, guards should all be male in a men's prison... not female. Look what happened.

