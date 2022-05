CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 36 veterans died from COVID-19 inside a state-run home in the fall of 2020. We've reported on it for months. A new report out this week offers new insight into how badly the facility in Central Illinois was mismanaged during the peak of the pandemic. And as CBS 2's Chris Tye reported. this political season is being shaped by the leaks in Roe v. Wade, the economy. and how leaders handled or mishandled the pandemic. In Illinois, expect Gov. Pritzker's grade on that last issue to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO