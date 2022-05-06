Supercell thunderstorms, tornado warnings in Southern and Central Virginia Friday
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tornado watch was in effect for Central and Southern Virginia, into northern North Carolina Friday last night.
Here’s a photo gallery of scenes across the area. If you have photos to share, submit them to the 8News newsroom by emailing them to news@wric.com .
At 9:05 p.m. a tornado warning was issued for southern Nelson County, Southcentral Albemarle County, Mecklenburg County, and Southcentral Halifax County.
The National Weather Service advised people in the affected areas to take shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles was expected to occur. Tree damage was said to be likely. Quarter size hail was possible.
The watch was in effect until 12 a.m. and covered all areas south of a line from Tappahannock to Staunton.
Several counties and cities in the area were included in severe thunderstorm warnings. James City County was under a coastal flood warning. Click here for a complete list of all severe weather alerts.StormTracker8 VIPIR ALERT: Strong to severe storms late afternoon, evening
Supercell thunderstorms were expected to develop across the region this afternoon, with the greatest severe storm and tornado risk in the northern North Carolina and southern Virginia areas through early Friday evening.Severe weather after-school activity closings
Northern Virginia did not experience as severe of storms but did experience some heavy rain.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0