North Texas had to wait a whole lot longer than expected to have its shot at playing in an NCAA regional — a whole year, to be exact. That wait will finally come to an end on Monday when the Mean Green play in the Albuquerque Regional of the NCAA women’s golf tournament. UNT is the No. 8 seed in the 12-team field and will tee off on Monday morning at The Championship Course on the campus of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

DENTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO