ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Man Admits Torching St. Cloud Bar

By Luke Lonien
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Joesph man has pleaded guilty to intentionally setting his bar on fire as part of a scheme...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#The Press Bar And Parlor
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Sasquatch 107.7

Minneapolis Homicide Detectives Investigating Toddler’s Death

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are reporting the "suspicious" death of a young child. A news release says Minneapolis Police Officers were sent to an apartment around 5:15 yesterday afternoon to investigate a report of a child not breathing. When they arrived, the officers found the unresponsive 2-year-old boy with his mother and began administering life-saving measures.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Speed, No Seatbelt Were Factors In Deadly Twin Cities Crash

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Speed is listed as a contributing factor in a deadly traffic crash in the Twin Cities. And the victim was not wearing a seatbelt. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the wreck happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in Roseville. The State Patrol report says a car driven by 46-year-old Earl Anderson of Brooklyn Park was exiting Highway 36 when it went into a ditch, hit a fence, and rolled several times. It then struck some trees before coming to a rest.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Statewide Alert Issued For Missing Mankato Woman

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide alert for a missing Mankato woman. The alert was issued at the request of the Mankato Department of Public Safety, which says 30-year-old Nyawuor Chuol, who goes by the name Sunday, has been missing since April 25. Her last known location was at a Casey's convenience store in Eagle Lake that evening.
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rollover Crash in Minnesota Kills One, Seriously Injures Another

Halstad, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person died and another suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in northwest Minnesota Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a car was traveling south on Highway 75 south of Halstad just before 7:30 p.m. when the driver lost control in the left curve and rolled into the east ditch.
HALSTAD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Severely Injured by Flying Canopy on HWY 52

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man suffered severe injuries Sunday morning when a canopy flew off a pickup truck on Highway 52. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Cham Chao was driving south in a small SUV when it was struck by the canopy from the pickup, which was also traveling south on the highway. Chao then lost control and his vehicle left the highway and crashed through the fence along the west frontage road at the 37th Street Northwest interchange.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy