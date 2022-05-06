VanderWall opposes K-12 school aid budget amendment, other measures

Jack O'Malley, Curt VanderWall (Photos provided)

Source: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. More information can be found online at MichiganVotes.org .

From K-12 appropriations to crime victim reimbursements, see how Manistee area lawmakers voted on recent measures.

• 2022 Senate Bill 832, Appropriations: K-12 School Aid budget (amendment)

To spend up to $100 million for subsidies students in teachers colleges and related programs.

The amendment failed 13 to 22 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, opposed the measure.

• 2022 Senate Bill 832, Appropriations: K-12 School Aid budget

To appropriate $17.84 billion for K-12 public schools in the 2022-23 fiscal year, of which $2.191 billion is federal money. The budget would raise the per-pupil state target "foundation allowance" by 5% to $9,150.

Passed 20 to 15 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, supported the measure.

• 2021 House Bill 5248, Divert gas tax money to local agency disaster grants

To remove restrictions and expand the reach of a law that authorizes certain local governments to levy a special assessment on property in the area benefited by police or fire services provided under an agreement to operate jointly with a neighboring community.

Passed 91 to 12 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure

• 2022 Senate Bill 833, Appropriations: Department of Education

The Senate version of a Department of Education budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, 2022. This would appropriate $414.4 million in gross spending, of which, $302.9 million is federal money, and the rest is from state and local taxes and fees.

Passed 21 to 14 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, supported the measure.

• 2022 Senate Bill 832, Appropriations: K-12 School Aid budget (amendment)

To let a school district that in the 2021-22 school year has less than 60% attendance to still get full state funding for that day. Under current law districts pay a daily funding penalty if attendance is less than 75%.

The amendment failed 13 to 22 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, opposed the measure.

• 2022 Senate Bill 832, Appropriations: K-12 School Aid budget (amendment)

To revise funding details related to attendance levels in certain employment preparation programs for students with disabilities.

The amendment failed 13 to 22 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, opposed the measure.

• 2022 Senate Bill 832, Appropriations: K-12 School Aid budget (amendment)

To increase the state foundation allowance from $9,150 per pupil to $9,700.

The amendment failed 13 to 22 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, opposed the measure.

• 2022 Senate Bill 832, Appropriations: K-12 School Aid budget (amendment)

To increase the state foundation allowance from $9,150 per pupil to $9,190 for students in conventional school district schools, but cut it to $6,433 to students enrolled a cyber school.

The amendment failed 13 to 22 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, opposed the measure.

• 2022 Senate Bill 832, Appropriations: K-12 School Aid budget (amendment)

To increase from $512.5 million to $746.5 million the amount of proposed extra spending allocated to public schools based on the number of low-income students eligible for federal lunch subsidies.

The amendment failed 13 to 22 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, opposed the measure.

• 2022 Senate Bill 832, Appropriations: K-12 School Aid budget (amendment)

To appropriate and give public school districts up to $1 billion to spend on infrastructure.

The amendment failed 13 to 22 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, opposed the measure.

• 2021 House Bill 4675, Increase, revise procedures for crime victim reimbursement claims

To revise procedures in a law that authorizes crime victim reimbursement claims, and allow compensation for a mental or emotional injuries; see House Bill 4674.

Passed 33 to 1 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, supported the measure.

• 2022 Senate Bill 828, Appropriations: Department of Health and Human Services (amendment)

The amendment failed 13 to 22 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, opposed the measure.

• 2021 Senate Bill 627 , Adopt another remonumentation of Michigan-Indiana state line plan

To concur with the House-passed version of the bill, with one non-substantive revision.

Passed 34 to 0 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, supported the measure.

• 2022 Senate Bill 828, Appropriations: Department of Health and Human Services (amendment)

The amendment failed 13 to 22 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, opposed the measure.

• 2022 Senate Bill 828, Appropriations: Department of Health and Human Services (amendment)

The amendment failed 13 to 22 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, opposed the measure.

• 2 022 House Bill 5781, Appropriations: Department of Education

The House version of a Department of Education budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, 2022. This would appropriate $415.6 million in gross spending, of which, $302.9 million is federal money, and the rest is from state and local taxes and fees.

Passed 57 to 46 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure

• 2022 House Bill 5792, Appropriations: Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs

The House version of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs budget. This would appropriate $537.4 million in gross spending. Of this, $29.6 million is federal money, and the rest is from state and local taxes and fees.

Passed 59 to 44 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure

• 2022 House Bill 5789, Appropriations: Department of Natural Resources

The House version of the Department of Natural Resources budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, 2022. This would appropriate $473.5 million in gross spending. Of this, $93.4 million is federal money, and the rest is from state and local taxes and fees.

Passed 55 to 48 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure

• 2022 House Bill 5786, Appropriations: Department of Insurance and Financial Services

The House version of Department of Insurance and Financial Services budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, 2022. This would appropriate $74.3 million in gross spending, of which $1.0 million is federal money.

Passed 56 to 47 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure

• 2022 House Bill 5778, Appropriations: Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

The House version of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, 2022. This would appropriate $122.2 million in gross spending, of which $14.2 million is federal money.

Passed 64 to 39 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure

• 2022 House Bill 5790 , Appropriations: State Police

The House version of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 State Police budget. This appropriates $1.423 billion in gross spending, of which $537.5 million is federal money. The amount represents a spending increase of well over half-a-billion dollars, including $250 million for jail construction and expansions, $100 million for radio towers, $57.5 million in incentives for police in other states to move here, and more.

Passed 78 to 25 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure

• 2022 House Bill 5788, Appropriations: Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

The House version of the Department of Military And Veterans Affairs budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2022. This would appropriate $129.8 million in gross spending, of which $189.8 million is federal money.

Passed 68 to 35 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure