Like many of our friends and family, we added a puppy to our pack during the pandemic. With the lockdowns and limited social interactions, we couldn't give Leo the same socialization experiences as our previous pets. Recently we have resumed attending community events and noticed Leo is very nervous around other people and barks loudly at strange dogs. I know this is a common Pandemic Puppy problem, but what can we do to help Leo become more confident?

