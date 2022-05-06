ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fried Rice Converts NYC Pop-up to Flagship

By Obi Anyanwu
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Genderless fashion label Fried Rice is planting its retail roots in New York City.

The brand had been operating a location in NoLIta at 239 Mulberry Street since last fall and this week revealed that the 600-square-foot location will remain as their permanent store.

More from WWD

“We are excited to open our flagship store right in the heart of our own vibrant, inspiring creative community, which also happens to be at the epicenter of so much of New York City’s artistic cultural history,” said designer Maya Wang in a statement. “We are deeply committed to making our own meaningful contribution to this creative community and its legacy for years to come.”

Wang, a self-taught designer, founded Fried Rice in 2016 inspired by New York City’s Lower East Side neighborhood and the city’s artistic and cultural perspectives. The brand is unisex, offering cut-and-sew garments like contrasting patterned shirts, pants and shorts, graphic T-shirts and outerwear.

The store is slated to host programming regularly, noting musical performances, art exhibitions, poetry slams and cyphers that has influenced New York City’s art scene.

Fried Rice has participated in New York Men’s Day and ComplexCon in the past, as well as Afropunk Brooklyn, where they presented their fall 2019 collection. In addition to their retail, the brand is available at Urban Outfitters, among other retailers.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Good American Zara Denim Pop-up Opens in L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Since its creation six years ago, the Good American label in Los Angeles has focused on developing a brand for women of all shapes and sizes. “It has been a labor of love,” said Emma Grede, who cofounded the company with Khloé Kardashian.More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Now, the direct-to-consumer label, which also wholesales at Nordstrom, will be getting a bigger brick-and-mortar platform with a collaboration with Zara, the Spanish fast-fashion retailer. The limited-edition denim collection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Prana and Sorel’s New Collab Sparks Eco-Girl Summer

Click here to read the full article. Sorel and Prana are taking the active earthy girl lifestyle to new heights in a collaboration launched Thursday. Leading with a bold athletic apparel collection adapted from ocean and desert-tinged palettes, the “Wandering Soul” collaboration includes eight pieces, including three footwear styles from Sorel ranging from $110 to $125 and five apparel styles from Prana (in a number of colorways) ranging from $45 to $119. The collaboration is available now at Sorel.com and Prana.com.More from WWDPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sarabande Debuts ‘The Sarabande Collection’ With The Rug Company

Click here to read the full article. Following Tuesday evening’s “Dream with Sarabande” fundraiser party in New York City, the Sarabande Foundation on Wednesday unveiled an artist-driven collaboration of rugs with The Rug Company. The launch also occurs during, and celebrates, The Rug Company’s 25th anniversary.  Titled “The Sarabande Collection,” the lineup features five artisanal rug designs from five independent creatives, whom the foundation — established by the late Lee Alexander McQueen in London to champion creativity and support the next generation of global designers and artists — has supported. The Rug Company partnered with each artist to represent the integrity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

P.F. Chang's Is Opening a Flagship Location in NYC's Union Square

After opening several to-go locations during the pandemic, P.F. Chang's is expanding its presence in New York City in a big way with a new dine-in flagship location in Manhattan's Union Square. The news, first reported by the blog EVGrieve and WhatNowNewYork, will mark the brand's first full-service location in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Domaine

My Design Journey: Joy Moyler on Textiles, Travels, and Celebrity Clientele

Designer Joy Moyler has made a name for herself in the design industry, working with high-profile clients, traveling the world, and even launching her own product line. As part of our series, My Design Journey, we spoke with the enthusiastic Moyler about what inspired her to pursue design, some of her most memorable projects, and what she enjoys most about the nature of her work.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Bill de Blasio has been living at a Brooklyn Marriott and allegedly doesn't tip the bartender well

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone wants a one-bedroom by a subway stop. Here's what else is happening:. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have been living at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn while their townhouse gets renovated, and according to someone with knowledge of the hotel bar, the former mayor is a bad tipper.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Art#Nolita#Chanel#After Party#Monaco Paco#Complexcon
WWD

What Do the Celebrities Eat at the Met Gala? Melissa King Explains

Click here to read the full article. “It was a once in a lifetime experience and truly I have no words,” says chef Melissa King, the morning following the Met Gala. The famous chef was tapped to create the first course of the Met meal that VIPs enjoyed once inside, and got to attend the event as well, dressed in Thom Browne. Below, she chats with us about what the night was like.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Major Shows of Matisse Open This Year. Here’s a Refresher on the Essential Modernist Artist

Click here to read the full article. Ripe fruit, luxurious fabrics, comely women, a window with a view of an ultramarine sea: the world of Henri Matisse is one of pleasures. Along with fellow modernist Pablo Picasso, he is one of the giants of the 20th-century avant-garde, a perennial subject of blockbuster exhibitions whose cut-paper figures are among the most famous images in art history. According to several recent biographies, he was also a workaholic, a depressive, and a frequent punching bag for the Parisian intellectual vanguard, which ran hot and cold on his paintings’ busy patterning and lush palette. (His...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Kimbell Art Museum IDed as Buyer of $26.9 M. Chardin, Drones Disrupt Studio Drift Drone Piece, and More: Morning Links for May 5, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GAME IS AFOOT. Ever since Jean Siméon Chardin’s dazzling Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at Artcurial in Paris in March for about $26.9 million, many have been speculating about the identity of the buyer. Now the secret is out : It is the treasure-filled Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, the Art Newspaper France reports. However, the work may not go on view in the Lone Star State anytime soon—or ever. The Louvre has called for the work to be declared a national treasure, and under French law it has two-and-a-half years to preempt...
FORT WORTH, TX
Vogue Magazine

Danai Gurira’s Striking Met Gala Look Combines Gilded Glamour With Nigerian Art

When Danai Gurira hit the red carpet at last night’s Met Gala, she certainly embraced the Gilded Glamour dress code in her one-shouldered gown, designed by Head of State’s Taofeek Abijako. The custom design references the voluminous silhouettes of the 18th century. Yet Gurira, who was raised in Zimbabwe, and Abijako, who is Nigerian, also wanted to infuse their African identities into the theme. To do so, Abijako also looked to Festac '77 for inspiration—a historic international arts festival that was hosted in Lagos, Nigeria during the ’70s and brought together thousands of artists, writers, musicians, and activists from the African diaspora. “I referenced the massive silhouettes that performers wore at that festival,” says Abijako. “I wanted to pay homage to them, and the silhouettes translate to the 19th-century.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
PIX11

These are New York City’s most affordable neighborhoods: report

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With rent prices surging — and the possibility for more hikes looming — New Yorkers might be asking themselves “are there any affordable neighborhoods in the city?” According to real estate firm SERHANT, the answer is “yes.” The firm released a report of the 10 most affordable neighborhoods in Manhattan, Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Home tour: See inside an English-inspired Peachtree Battle beauty

Atlanta interior designer Amy Morris let the character of this century-old Tudor shine through with neutral colors and elevated it with a variety of textures, grounding wood accents and mixed metals. The basics: The nearly 7,000-square-foot house has a main house and a guest house. The main house has five...
ATLANTA, GA
The Staten Island Advance

NYC sanitation worker exam: 9 things to know when the application opens in June

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you want to join New York’s Strongest, the application to take the New York City sanitation exam will open in June. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WWD

How Much Should Beauty Companies Rely on China to Generate Growth?

Click here to read the full article. Beauty companies may need to evaluate their reliance on China as a hyper growth market. For the past few years, many major beauty conglomerates have relied on China’s booming beauty market to drive sales, relying on increases there to offset slowdowns in other geographic regions, including Europe and the U.S.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Year of Tiger Chinese New Year Campaigns Sales in China have more than made up the difference. In 2020, retail beauty sales there were more than $75 billion, according to Euromonitor,...
RETAIL
Popculture

Peek Inside Drake's Lavish 18,000-Square Foot Beverly Hills Mansion Rental Valued at $65M

Drake needs a home that is as lavish as his custom-made mansion in Toronto whenever he visits Southern California. When he stopped by last fall, he reportedly rented a $65 million mansion in Beverly Hills, sparking rumors the "Girls Want Girls" rapper was considering moving there. The Beverly Hills mansion he rented is so famous that it even has a name, Elementi. It was designed by Michael Chen, reports TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
REAL ESTATE
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Hello Bello Expands Vitamin Offerings

Click here to read the full article. Hello Bello is growing its foothold in the baby care category with new vitamin offerings. The three-year-old baby care brand launched by actress Kristen Bell and her husband, actor Dax Shepard, is expanding its product offerings with three new gummy vitamins: Chlorophyll + Supergreens, Kids’ Multivitamin Fruit and Veggie Gummies and Kids Sleep Well Gummies. The new vitamins are also entering Target this month. The brand’s other offerings, like diapers, skin care, hair care and home products, is already available at Walmart and its own website.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Fellow Barber to Open First Flagship at Hudson Yards

Click here to read the full article. Fellow Barber is heading uptown. The men’s grooming brand with 11 barbershops in New York City and California is opening its first flagship at Hudson Yards at the former Sally Hershberger salon, marking as Hudson Yards’ first dedicated barbershop.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewInside Chanel's After Party in Monaco Fellow Barber founder Sam Buffa designed the 12th Fellow Barber location to channel the ’50s and ’60s Mad Men era, but for modern times. He said the location is Fellow Barber’s sleekest shop with clean lines and a modern aesthetic. Some details...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy