Fried Rice Converts NYC Pop-up to Flagship

Genderless fashion label Fried Rice is planting its retail roots in New York City.

The brand had been operating a location in NoLIta at 239 Mulberry Street since last fall and this week revealed that the 600-square-foot location will remain as their permanent store.

“We are excited to open our flagship store right in the heart of our own vibrant, inspiring creative community, which also happens to be at the epicenter of so much of New York City’s artistic cultural history,” said designer Maya Wang in a statement. “We are deeply committed to making our own meaningful contribution to this creative community and its legacy for years to come.”

Wang, a self-taught designer, founded Fried Rice in 2016 inspired by New York City’s Lower East Side neighborhood and the city’s artistic and cultural perspectives. The brand is unisex, offering cut-and-sew garments like contrasting patterned shirts, pants and shorts, graphic T-shirts and outerwear.

The store is slated to host programming regularly, noting musical performances, art exhibitions, poetry slams and cyphers that has influenced New York City’s art scene.

Fried Rice has participated in New York Men’s Day and ComplexCon in the past, as well as Afropunk Brooklyn, where they presented their fall 2019 collection. In addition to their retail, the brand is available at Urban Outfitters, among other retailers.