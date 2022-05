After opening up their four-game series on Thursday, the Detroit Tigers prepare for another meeting with the Houston Astros on Friday night deep in the heart of Texas. The Tigers provided a little drama in game one of the series on Thursday night. After heading into the ninth trailing 2-0, Jeimer Candelario smashed his second home run of the season, a two-run shot, to tie the game. However, the good feelings only lasted a half-inning, as the ‘Stros Kyle Tucker singled in Chas McCormick in the bottom of the ninth to give Houston the 3-2 victory.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO