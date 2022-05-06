ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

State party leaders discuss future of abortion rights in Colorado

By Scott Doane
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The unprecedented leak from the Supreme Court means the future of abortion rights is uncertain and leaders from both sides of the aisle voiced their opinions on the issue.

In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis recently signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, to protect abortion rights in our state, despite what happens at the Supreme Court. But that could change if Republicans gain control at the State Capitol.

“I’m grateful to live in a state with a Democratic majority that respects women as full equal people, capable of making their own decisions,“ Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll said, “and we might be able to go further and enshrine it in the constitution. The state is overwhelmingly pro-choice and would pass it.”

“I think here in Colorado, we face one of the most extreme abortion laws in the nation, where children can be aborted until the day of birth,” Colorado GOP Chair Kristi Burton Brown said. “And that’s very troubling for most people across the state, that our laws are so extreme and that Jared Polis and the Democrats support it.”

Leaders of both parties also weighed in about if the issue could drive more Colorado voters to the polls in the November midterm election. This comes after dozens of protesters converged on the State Capitol this week.

“I think the real question this election and what the Republican Party is going to focus on, even Joe Manchin a Democratic Senator from West Virginia said the defining issue will be inflation, not Roe V. Wade,” Burton Brown said.

“It’s interesting to me that the Chair of the Republican Party can talk about inflation and economic issues,” Carroll said. “And while Democrats are actually addressing affordable housing, living wages, bread and butter issues, insurance oversight, Republicans have put abortion at issue.”

You can watch this heated discussion and more on Colorado’s very own Channel 2 with host Matt Mauro on “Colorado Point of View” Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

