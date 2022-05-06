Former Cy Falls, Oklahoma football star Du'Vonta Lampkin shot, killed in Dallas

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin (97) on the sidelines during a preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 18, 2018, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Cy Falls High School and University of Oklahoma star football player Du’Vonta Lampkin was shot and killed in Dallas on Thursday night.

The Dallas Police Department posted about the death on Facebook on Friday morning, asking anyone with information to contact the police. According to the post, the 25-year-old Lampkin was renting a place in Dallas while waiting to move into a new apartment. When he wasn’t answering calls Thursday, someone went to check on him and found him injured and called for help. According to the police, Lampkin, who had a single gunshot wound, died at the scene.

Eddie Lampkin, his brother who was a star basketball player at Morton Ranch High School and currently at TCU, posted on Twitter on Friday morning, “They killed my brother.”

The 6-foot-4, 335-pound Lampkin was a big-time recruit at Cy Falls, who originally signed with the University of Texas, but ended up at Oklahoma. Lampkin went pro early after having a solid redshirt sophomore season, recording 23 tackles, including five for a loss, in 12 games.

Cypress Falls' Du'Vonta Lampkin originally signed with the Texas Longhorns before playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. (Brett Coomer/Staff)

After not being selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, he went through training camp with the Tennessee Titans, but was released before the season started. Lampkin briefly played arena football.

The Oklahoma football team released a statement about Lampkin on social media Friday afternoon : "The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin. Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones."