Washington, DC

MPD Notes a “sharp increase” of Automobile Thefts in NoMa and Union Market

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“The Fifth District is experiencing a sharp increase of motor vehicle thefts, particularly in NoMa between North Capitol and First ST NE, and New York Ave and M...

www.popville.com

Comments / 1

WDVM 25

Suspect identified in middle school event shooting

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Police have identified a suspect after a shooting at Benton Middle School in Manassas that took place on Sunday. 23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon of Dumfries is wanted after one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the middle school’s athletic fields. Police said that they have […]
MANASSAS, VA
CBS Baltimore

Children, 12 & 13, Steal Car From West Baltimore Body Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two boys, 12 and 13, were arrested after they stole a car Thursday morning from a West Baltimore body shop and drove “recklessly” through the city before crashing in Baltimore County, police said. The duo allegedly entered the yard of Moss Garage Shop on the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and worked together to steal the car. Police said one child broke into a vehicle window and rammed another vehicle in the yard blocking the exit. The other child reportedly held open the gate to the garage yard so they could get away. A mechanic at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Virginia Credit Card Scammer Accessed Some 100 Accounts For Personal Gain: Sheriff's Office

A man from Stafford County was arrested for scamming multiple people and accessing around 100 different credit card accounts for months, authorities said. Richard Allen, Jr., 22. allegedly stole money from at least 12 people around the county by using their personal information to access their credit card accounts, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Police seize 5,000 fentanyl-laced Percocet in eastern Prince William County

Police this week seized more than 5,000 suspected counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and arrested four men during drug raids in eastern Prince William County. Prince William police and the DEA served search warrants Monday at three homes, two in Woodbridge and one in Dumfries, seizing firearms and thousands of suspected counterfeit, fentanyl-laced Percocet, the police department said in a Twitter post.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Hagerstown woman shot, police searching for suspect

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Oak Hill Ave. on Thursday, finding a 43-year-old Hagerstown woman with a gunshot wound. They responded to the scene around 4:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found the woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

DC Man Gets 10 Years In Maryland Casino Kidnapping

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has sentenced a Washington, D.C., man to more than 10 years in prison for kidnapping a person from a hotel and casino, a U.S. Attorney said. Christopher Allen Young, 26, was sentenced on Wednesday to 126 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a news release. According to Young’s guilty plea, he and four others worked together in the February 2021 kidnapping. Two of the conspirators took the victim to southeast Washington, D.C. The victim’s...
WASHINGTON, DC

