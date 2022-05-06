Teen shot in downtown Sheboygan, 3 teens arrested

Authorities issued a shelter in place alert in downtown Sheboygan Friday afternoon after a suspect shot and injured a 17-year-old.

Sheboygan police said two 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl, all from Sheboygan, have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

All three are being referred to juvenile authorities for robbery and causing reckless injury. The weapon used in the shooting was also recovered.

Sheboygan police said earlier in the evening in a statement that they were "actively involved" in finding the suspect and other people connected to the shooting.

The shelter in place order has since been lifted.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at 9th and Pennsylvania. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and that they had met in a nearby alley before the shooting. After shooting the victim, the suspect left the area.

The victim is in the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police at (920) 459-3333.

