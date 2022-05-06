ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mo Salah is one of six Liverpool stars selected in FIFA 22's Premier League Team of the Season and leads the ratings with Cristiano Ronaldo - but what Man United team-mate's inclusion has caused a stir and who outside of the 'Big Six' makes the cut?

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

FIFA 22's Team of the Season (TOTS) Premier League cards have officially been announced and the latest squad is now out in packs.

Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the highest rated FIFA 22 TOTS Premier League cards with overall 97 ratings.

The next highest cards includes the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne - who all have cards with an overall rating of 96.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaxLz_0fVMPwbI00
FIFA 22 TOTS Premier League cards have officially been announced and the latest Team of the Season squad is out in packs now (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABNFr_0fVMPwbI00
Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the highest rated cards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bd8Br_0fVMPwbI00

Liverpool and Manchester City are well represented in FIFA 22 TOTS Premier League cards. There are six members from the Merseyside club included.

Those are: Salah, Van Dijk, Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson.

Meanwhile, the current Premier League leaders have five players included. Those are De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Rodri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rNka_0fVMPwbI00
The next highest cards includes the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ijrzv_0fVMPwbI00

Additionally, the likes of Tottenham striker Son Heung-min and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes have been named in this year's squad.

It comes as no surprise that Son has been named in this year's squad considering he is the second leading Premier League goal scorer this season.

England international and West Ham star Declan Rice has also been named in this year's Team of the Season squad after excelling with the Hammers during the 2021-22 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gx3jm_0fVMPwbI00
Fans have taken to social media to slate the fact Bruno Fernandes' stats are higher than Rodri's
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TS1iq_0fVMPwbI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBOJI_0fVMPwbI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ih4XV_0fVMPwbI00

However, not everyone is happy with FIFA's squad selection. Many took to social media to criticise their decision to include Fernandes.

One social media user wrote: 'How TF has Bruno Fernandes got a team of the season????'.

Another added: 'I'm seeing Bruno Fernandes...That's the only reason I need to know that list is rubbish.'

While one said: 'What is Bruno Fernandes doing here. Ffs he even got better stats than Rodri!'

Another fan commented: 'Wtf is Fernandes doing there? Jarrod Bowen has been way better.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'TURNED DOWN a Premier League offer' after being sacked by Manchester United... but he's now ready to return to management after just five months away from the dug-out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly turned down a Premier League offer among a number of offers to return to management since being sacked by Manchester United, according to reports in Norway. The Norwegian was dismissed by United back in November and swiftly replaced by interim boss Ralf Rangnick following a 4-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Jose Mourinho’s emotional reaction to Roma clinching place in UEFA Conference League final

Roma will be competing for European glory after all. The Italian side, which Jose Mourinho took over at the start of the season following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, has capped off an incredible run in the UEFA Conference League by clinching their ticket to the final with a win over Leicester City on Thursday. Manager Jose Mourinho was overcome with emotion in the concluding moments of the 1-0 victory and couldn’t hold back the tears as his Roma squad earned its spot against Feyenoord in the final.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Alisson
BBC

Klopp on Firmino fitness, Spurs and Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp said he "doesn't know" whether Roberto Firmino will be available for Saturday, adding: "It might be possible for him to just train through the weekend and be a big step closer for Tuesday [against Villa], but we’ll see."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Get the cash out, Todd! Chelsea's new owner Boehly will begin planning for the club's summer spending this week and A-list signings are on the agenda... with Thomas Tuchel insisting uncertainty must be 'solved'

Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly watched Chelsea slump to a 2-2 draw with Wolves at Stamford Bridge but will begin the work of planning the club's summer spending this week, with talks on new deals for Mason Mount and Reece James top of the agenda. Boehly and his partners agreed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Premier League Team#The Big Six#Mane#Manchester United#Team Of The Season#How Tf
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Pickford, Guardiola, Danjuma, Traore, Nkunku

Kylian Mbappe is on the brink of signing a two-year contract extension with Paris St-Germain worth £42.5m a year, plus an £85m signing-on fee for the 23-year-old France forward. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) However, Mbappe's mother says her son is continuing talks about his future...
MLS
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola predicted the title race would not come down to goal difference, but Man City showed they fancy a bit of extra comfort after putting Newcastle to the sword... it is a small margin, but a key advantage

Pep Guardiola is not a man for predictions, so it was unusual to hear him confidently say that this title race would not come down to goal difference a little over a week ago. Manchester City were trailing by a few at that point - but not anymore. Nine unanswered goals later, they now stand four clear of Liverpool in that regard.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp remains calm after Liverpool drop points toand urges players to 'stop behaving like it's a funeral' as they look to chase Man City - but frustrated Reds boss slams Spurs' style as something he 'cannot coach' followi

Jurgen Klopp told his players to stop behaving as if they attended a funeral after their pursuit of the quadruple was checked by Tottenham. Liverpool failed to win a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time since October 30 after drawing 1-1 with Antonio Conte's side; Luis Diaz's deflected strike cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener and the point enabled Klopp's team to move temporarily top of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's always nice to score... it's a big three points': Eddie Nketiah hails Arsenal's performance against Leeds and shares pride after scoring his double - with Mikel Arteta insisting the club 'adores' the in-form striker

In-form Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has hailed his side's performance in their crucial win against Leeds, a result which saw them tighten their grip on fourth place. Nketiah scored a superb brace inside the first 10 minutes at the Emirates to put the hosts in cruise control, although they were made to withstand late pressure when Diego Llorente tucked home to set up a nervy finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen showed why he is being linked with Man United and even a return to Tottenham by helping Brentford pile the misery on struggling Southampton... even when he's not at his best, the Dane inspires the Bees

They say the sign of true champions is winning even when you are not playing well. The same can be attributed to individuals. Christian Eriksen's performance for Brentford against Southampton on Saturday was labelled 'average' by his own manager, the Dane far from his industrious best. Yet even though he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester 1-2 Everton: Mason Holgate turns home a vital winner at the King Power to pull Frank Lampard's side out of the Premier League drop zone after relegation rivals Burnley and Leeds both suffered defeat over the weekend

Frank Lampard's hailed Jordan Pickford as one of the world's best after the England goalkeeper's spectacular saves earned Everton another vital win in their battle for Premier League survival. Everton won away from home for the first time since August to seal back-to-back wins and climb out of the relegation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Watford have gone through three managers this season and have still been relegated... lessons are not being learned and it is time to question whether their trigger-happy approach works in the Premier League

As they trudged out of Selhurst Park, old foe Wilfried Zaha's match-winning penalty having confirmed Watford's second Premier League relegation in three seasons, there was a fitting end to the day. Little defence was offered up by some of Watford's players, under orders not to speak to anybody other than...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy