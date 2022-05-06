ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleckley County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bleckley, Houston, Pulaski, Twiggs by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you...

alerts.weather.gov

WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 183 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 235 PM CDT THU MAY 5 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-017-021-037-039-043-055-077-081-083-085-099-101-103- 111-113-117-119-125-135-147-149-159-161-165-169-181-187-189- 060200- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0183.220505T1935Z-220506T0200Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Pulaski, GA
County
Twiggs County, GA
County
Pulaski County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
City
Hawkinsville, GA
County
Houston County, GA
County
Bleckley County, GA
City
Cochran, GA
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
Nick 97.5

Impending Storms Bring Severe Weather Concerns for West, Central Alabama

From the National Weather Service in Birmingham, a WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. WHERE...All of central Alabama. WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Clay and Wilkin Counties. In North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 10 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Greeley Red Flag Warning Today and again on Monday Critical fire weather conditions are expected across Cheyenne and Kit Carson Counties in Colorado and Greeley County in Kansas this afternoon and persist into the evening with gusty winds up to 45 mph possible. A Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions is also in effect on Monday south of a line from Yuma, Colorado to Gove Kansas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 253 AND 254 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dawson; Prairie; Wibaux Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Wibaux, eastern Prairie and southern Dawson Counties through 330 PM MDT At 235 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Lindsay to 25 miles west of Carlyle. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glendive, Wibaux, Bloomfield, Intake, West Glendive, Hoyt, Hodges, Forest Park, Stipek, Marsh and Yates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County, both Atlantic Ocean side of the county as well as portions of the county along eastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate to severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and neighborhoods. Numerous roads will likely be closed. Large breaking waves will result in dangerous swimming conditions, beach erosion and possible damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 PM 6.3 1.7 3.1 1 NONE 09/03 AM 8.0 3.4 3.6 1 MODERATE 09/04 PM 7.2 2.6 3.5 1 MINOR 10/04 AM 7.9 3.3 3.4 1 MODERATE 10/05 PM 7.2 2.6 3.2 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 7.2 2.6 2.6 1 MINOR NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 PM 3.5 1.5 2.1 6 MODERATE 09/05 AM 4.1 2.1 2.5 5 MODERATE 09/05 PM 4.0 2.0 2.6 4-5 MODERATE 10/06 AM 4.2 2.2 2.6 4 MODERATE 10/06 PM 3.9 1.9 2.4 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.7 1.7 2.2 4 MODERATE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 PM 4.9 1.9 2.8 5 MINOR 09/03 AM 5.4 2.4 3.0 4 MODERATE 09/04 PM 5.4 2.4 3.2 4 MODERATE 10/04 AM 5.4 2.4 3.0 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.0 2.0 2.6 4 MODERATE 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 4 MINOR
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Warren and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 10:43:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 415 AM EDT. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio West Virginia Ohio River At Point Pleasant affecting Gallia and Mason Counties. For the Ohio River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River At Point Pleasant. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, The Addison, Blaville Road in Ohio is flooded and low lying areas surrounding Point Pleasant and vicinity are flooded due to backwater. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 40.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 41.2 feet on 01/28/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR SUNDAY .Stronger southwest flow on Sunday will combine with a surface low developing along the Front Range of the Rockies. These two conditions will lead to very windy conditions for southern New Mexico and far west Texas. The strong winds, extremely low humidity, and very dry fuel conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Sunday afternoon. Min RH will dip into the single digits during the afternoon and evening hours, followed by poor overnight recoveries. Critical conditions are expected to persist through Monday as the surface low slowly moves east during the afternoon hours, keeping a tight pressure gradient. At least winds will be lighter on Monday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. * AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South-Central New Mexico and Far West Texas. * WIND...25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Stronger winds with gusts up to 55 mph in the higher terrain of NM FW Zones 110 and 113. Lighter winds are expected on Monday. * HUMIDITY...3 to 8% * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM PDT FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 218 PM PDT, a trained spotter reported half mile visibility at the intersection of Rainbow and Clark County 215 in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. Visibility west of that intersection was reported to be less than 100 yards. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 10 and 65. Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Anthem, Summerlin, Mountains Edge, The Strip, Nellis AFB, Blue Diamond, Downtown Las Vegas, East Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, The Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Bay, Southern Highlands, Aliante, Jean, Lake Las Vegas and Spring Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. If on or near Lake Mead, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Blowing dust will create hazardous boating conditions.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

