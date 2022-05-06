Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bleckley, Houston, Pulaski, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM PDT FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 218 PM PDT, a trained spotter reported half mile visibility at the intersection of Rainbow and Clark County 215 in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. Visibility west of that intersection was reported to be less than 100 yards. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 10 and 65. Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Anthem, Summerlin, Mountains Edge, The Strip, Nellis AFB, Blue Diamond, Downtown Las Vegas, East Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, The Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Bay, Southern Highlands, Aliante, Jean, Lake Las Vegas and Spring Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. If on or near Lake Mead, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Blowing dust will create hazardous boating conditions.
