Ballston Spa PD looking to ID suspects in park incident

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Ballston Spa Police Department is looking to identify two people in regards to an incident. Police said the incident took place at Kelley Park.

Ballston Spa PD is looking to identify two people (Ballston Spa PD)

Ballston Spa PD is looking to identify two people (Ballston Spa PD)

Ballston Spa PD is looking to identify two people (Ballston Spa PD)

Ballston Spa PD is looking to identify two people (Ballston Spa PD)

Ballston Spa PD is looking to identify two people (Ballston Spa PD)

Police said tips will be kept strictly confidential. If you have any information about who these two people are, you can leave a tip on the Ballston Spa Police Department website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.