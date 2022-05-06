ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Ballston Spa PD looking to ID suspects in park incident

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulLA6_0fVMPLNl00

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Ballston Spa Police Department is looking to identify two people in regards to an incident. Police said the incident took place at Kelley Park.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itFyN_0fVMPLNl00
    Ballston Spa PD is looking to identify two people (Ballston Spa PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkvma_0fVMPLNl00
    Ballston Spa PD is looking to identify two people (Ballston Spa PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PD0dz_0fVMPLNl00
    Ballston Spa PD is looking to identify two people (Ballston Spa PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9noT_0fVMPLNl00
    Ballston Spa PD is looking to identify two people (Ballston Spa PD)
  • Ballston Spa PD is looking to identify two people (Ballston Spa PD)

Police said tips will be kept strictly confidential. If you have any information about who these two people are, you can leave a tip on the Ballston Spa Police Department website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ballston Spa, NY
Ballston Spa, NY
Sports
Ballston Spa, NY
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Ballston Spa Pd
NEWS10 ABC

Human smugglers caught in Northern New York

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Authorities arrested seven people over a failed human smuggling attempt. According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, suspicious activity was reported to the agency on April 29 regarding a boat containing multiple subjects traveling from Canada near Cornwall, Ontario into the U.S. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Police Department responded and found […]
AKWESASNE, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy