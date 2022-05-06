ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

One dead in shooting near 37th and Wayne in Kansas City

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474iDC_0fVMOx1I00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are on scene of a homicide Friday afternoon, the third deadly shooting in the last two days.

Officers were called to the area of 37th Street and Wayne Avenue on a shooting call just after 1 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 20-year old Maurice Bodreaux-Boone.

This marks the fifth homicide reported in two days in Kansas City. Police are investigating three deadly shootings since Thursday, and officers also discovered two bodies , which suffered from apparent trauma, in a wooded area.

Friday afternoon’s shooting marks 56 homicides this year. At this time in 2020, the deadliest year on record for Kansas City, the city had 55 homicides.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

TOPEKA, KS
