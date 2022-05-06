Weather postpones Charleston Dirty Birds’ home game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Dirty Birds have postponed tonight’s game due to severe weather and unplayable field conditions.

The game was slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. tonight, Friday, May 6 against the Lexington Legends. To make up for the game, the Dirty Birds and the Legends will face off in a double header match up tomorrow, Saturday, May 7 in two seven-inning games at Appalachian Power Park. Officials with the Dirty Birds say the gates will open at 4:30 p.m. an the first pitch of the first game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Officials say the megablast fireworks show will take place immediately following the second game.

The team also says Healthcare Heroes Night and the T-Shirt Giveaway that were scheduled for tonight are being rescheduled to Saturday, May 28.

According to team officials, tickets for the postponed game can be exchanged at the Box Office at any time for a ticket of equal value to any future Dirty Birds home game in the 2022 season.

