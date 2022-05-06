Jefferies Financial CEO's Instagram Account Gets Hacked

Elon Musk wants Twitter software managers to be able to "write great software." He says a lot needs to be done to improve the layout of Twitter's platform. Elon Musk took the world by surprise when he announced his intention to buy Twitter, Inc. TWTR. Ever since the disclosure, the world is polarized on what a Musk-led Twitter will look like. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO on Friday provided a glimpse into his vision for the technicalities of the microblogging platform.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO