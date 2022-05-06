Burlington Police Department

STOCKTON (CBS13) — On Saturday, a man in a mental health crisis brandishing a sword was talked down by sheriff’s deputies in Stockton, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At around noon on May 7, law enforcement was contacted about a man standing in the doorway of a residence holding a sword at Wilson and E Streets. The caller was concerned for their safety and had left the area. When deputies arrived, they located the man with a 3 to 4-foot-long sword. The man appeared to deputies to be in an altered mental state and would not communicate with law enforcement. Members of the hostage negotiations team were able to speak with the man and were able to take him into custody without incident. The 20-year-old man was transported to a local facility where he will be able to receive the mental health treatment he needs. There were no injuries to the man or any other individuals. The man’s personal information will not be released out of respect for his privacy.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO