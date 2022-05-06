ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why AvidXchange Shares Are Trading Higher On A Down Market Day

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
EPS loss of $(0.13) beat the consensus loss of $(0.17). Total transactions processed were 16.9 million, up 15.6% Y/Y. Total payment volume was $15.2 billion, up 40.5% Y/Y. Transaction...

