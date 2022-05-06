ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Autism school in West Palm Beach in danger of closing

By Ryan Hughes
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FC82Z_0fVMMK6j00

In this hot real estate market, homes and commercial buildings in West Palm Beach are being sold for millions of dollars more than just a couple of years ago.

That's providing a major challenge for a local school whose lease is about to end.

For the past eight years, the Mountaineer's School of Autism in West Palm Beach has been providing parents peace of mind and children with autism the chance to grow and flourish.

"From the moment that Amelia arrived here, we have seen nothing but improvements in her cognitive skills, her ability to interact with people," Amelia's dad Pierre Rodriguez said.

WPTV
Pierre Rodriguez shares a moment with his daughter, Amelia, who attends Mountaineer's School of Autism.

His daughter has Down syndrome with autism.

She aged out of her last school, and Rodriguez said the therapy she's receiving here is unmatched.

"If the school didn't exist, I don't know — not only where my daughter would go to be able to reach her ultimate potential — but I'm also concerned for those parents I see and grown to meet," Rodriguez said.

For the school's founder, Mary Jo Walsh, it means everything. This school has given her purpose.

"We serve children anywhere from age three all the way up to 22," Walsh said.

Her son, Malcolm, is deaf and has autism.

WPTV
Mary Jo Walsh says Mountaineer's School of Autism will have to raise thousands of dollars to remain open.

She threw her nursing career aside and started the school because she said Malcolm's academic and social needs were not being met.

But now the school is in danger of closing because the building is being sold.

"It would be devastating for the families in our community," Walsh said.

She said the building owner is working with her, but she needs to raise a large amount of money to make a down payment and purchase the building herself.

"Not only would 70 children not have an education, not have access to therapy services, the families wouldn't have somewhere that their children could go where they're safe," Walsh said.

WPTV
Pierre Rodriguez's family has begun raising money to make sure the Mountaineer's School of Autism stays open.

Rodriguez's family has started raising money, but now he's pleading for the community's support to keep this hidden gem open in Palm Beach County.

"I'm asking them to please help. We don't want to lose Mountaineer's School of Autism," Rodriguez said. "We want to be on great footing."

WPTV spoke with the building owner. He said he cares about the school and wants to give Walsh first dibs on the property.

To make that happen, Walsh said she will need to raise thousands of dollars.

Related Links:

Comments / 3

Lc Baker
1d ago

Call the governor and ask him why he is not funding these kind of schools that needs help? Instead of give tax free on pampers.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Local
Florida Education
West Palm Beach, FL
Real Estate
West Palm Beach, FL
Education
Local
Florida Health
West Palm Beach, FL
Health
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#An Education#Mary Jo#Mountaineer#School Of Autism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Florida Sheriff Warns of Danger With Shark-Infested Beach Video

No. 1 - Family members and police are searching for a killer behind a shocking execution-style killing at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store that was caught on camera. The crime happened inside Tony’s Market, a convenience store near Sunrise Boulevard and Interstate 95 back on March 13. Surveillance footage from the store shows several people inside the store, including 34-year-old Steven Black. At one point, a man in a black hooded sweatshirt walks into the store, pulls out a gun and fatally shoots Black near the entrance. Colette Black, the victim's mother, said she's shocked someone would've targeted her son. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy