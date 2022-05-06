ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Palantir Wins $13M Contract From Longtime Partner UK Defense Ministry

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR bagged a £10 million ($12.5 million) 12-month contract with the U.K. Ministry of Defense, Bloomberg reports. Palantir will support U.K. Defense...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elon Musk 'will serve as CEO of Twitter for a few months' when his $44B deal goes through as the billionaire reveals the 18 investors pumping $7B into his buyout including Tesla board member Larry Ellison

Elon Musk will serve as temporary Twitter CEO after he completes his $44billion takeover of the social media giant, reports say. The tech tycoon will hold the role for a few months following the buyout, CNBC reported on Thursday morning. Specific details on the jobs, including how long it will...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Haun Ventures leads $50M round in NFT startup Zora Labs

Katie Haun’s new firm, Haun Ventures, has led its first deal in NFT startup Zora Labs. The $50 million funding round values the company at $600 million. Zora’s protocol allows artists and developers to create NFT marketplaces and collections. Zora has its own primary marketplace where users can list NFTs, similar to OpenSea, but the vast majority of NFTs sold on its protocol take place on third-party sites. Crypto organizations like publishing startup Mirror and collective FWB have leveraged Zora’s protocol to sell NFTs to community members.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Shopify, Coinbase, LatAm E-Commerce Firm

Investment luminary Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Thursday bought and sold familiar names, including a Latin American e-commerce company. Wood snagged several technology stocks that have struggled recently. She has said the plunge in tech stocks represents a buying opportunity. All the valuations below are as...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX blocked Russian electromagnetic attack in Ukraine

U.S. officials praised Elon Musk’s SpaceX this week for shutting down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack on Ukraine last month, which sought to jam SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service that has been allowing Ukraine to access the internet for free since late February. “The next day [after reports about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Uk#Bloomberg#U K Defense Ministry#The Royal Navy#The Ministry Of Defense
US News and World Report

Saudi Prince Alwaleed Says Musk Will Be 'Excellent Leader' for Twitter

DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on Thursday billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will be an "excellent leader" for Twitter, as he agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out. Prince Alwaleed had on April 14 opposed the buyout bid, saying...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Cheddar News

Elon Musk WIll Have to Move Twitter to Subscription Model, Says Dan Ives

Dan Ives, Managing Director, Equity Research at Wedbush Securities joined Cheddar News to talk about Elon Musk’s gathering $7 billion more from a group of investors in his quest to purchase Twitter, his potential beef with Bill Gates, and the future of "golden child" Tesla as well as Twitter. "Ultimately they're going to have to move to a subscription model. There's going to be massive changes, I think, behind the scenes, once they go, behind the curtain as a private company in the next few years," he said, regarding the social media platform. "They're gonna have to increase monetization and engagement."
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy