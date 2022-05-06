Palantir Wins $13M Contract From Longtime Partner UK Defense Ministry

Dan Ives, Managing Director, Equity Research at Wedbush Securities joined Cheddar News to talk about Elon Musk’s gathering $7 billion more from a group of investors in his quest to purchase Twitter, his potential beef with Bill Gates, and the future of "golden child" Tesla as well as Twitter. "Ultimately they're going to have to move to a subscription model. There's going to be massive changes, I think, behind the scenes, once they go, behind the curtain as a private company in the next few years," he said, regarding the social media platform. "They're gonna have to increase monetization and engagement."

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO