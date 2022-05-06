ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KC Current players Mewis and Williams host season 3 of ‘Snacks’ the podcast

By Monica Ryan
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Two women who are Olympic medalists, National Women’s Soccer League Champions, and KC Current team members come back on Monday to host the third season of their podcast “Snacks.”

The podcast from Just Women’s Sports is hosted by Lynn Williams and Sam Mewis. The two are longtime friends. They first got to know each other when their respective college teams played each other. Williams went to Pepperdine and Mewis went to UCLA. The pair officially met at a U23 national team camp.

“The podcast is wild. It really just started and we didn’t know what we were doing. So the format is we do some personal stuff, some soccer stuff, some real stuff, who knows what it’s going to be like this season,” Mewis said.

The pair enjoy each other’s company and were even roommates for a time.

“Sometimes we’re feeling in a goofy mood. So it’s just kind of like, we just talk about the stuffs,” Williams said.

Mewis came up with the name “Snacks.”

Williams said when they lived together she and “Sam would just, late at night, sit on the couch, have some kind of snack with us and just have either deep conversations or silly conversations, or we would just talk.”

The hosts want their listeners to feel like they’re friends with them and their interviewees too.

“When the listeners are listening that they feel like they’re in our living room, on the couch with us, just like having a snack and listening in on the conversation,” Williams said.

Their favorite past episode was when Kristie Mewis, Sam’s sister, was a guest on the pod, but Mewis said it’s still hard to pick.

“This is the thing, we’ve had like our really good friends on first because we were kind of like ‘hey do us a favor and come on this random podcast that you haven’t heard of,'” Mewis said.

Some of the pod’s guests include Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Rose Lavelle, just to name a few.

“I would say that was probably the most fun just because the chemistry between Sam and Kristie is obviously so funny,” Williams said.

Kristie is also a professional soccer player. She has been named to the USWNT before, and she is a current member of New Jersey/New York’s Gotham FC.

Mewis said the guests for season three have not yet been completely “locked down,” but she said “we do have one prerecording done, and I don’t want to give that away either, but it was really really good. It was one of our really good friends. We talked about things that I have never talked to her about before. So, it was really enlightening and I think it’s a conversation that our listeners are really going to enjoy.”

“Snacks” is available where ever podcasts are listened to.

Williams is out for the season with a hamstring injury. Both women were traded to the KC Current ahead of the 2022 season.

