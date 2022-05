Following the original posting of the Silver Alert, a tip was received that Deborah was spotted at the Hammond Walmart just after 11PM on Wednesday May 4. Camera surveillance in the store has confirmed this information. Store employees also said Deborah mentioned she was trying to get to Baton Rouge, and would travel Hwy 190 all the way there. She was then seen on camera walking out of the store and going west on Highway 190.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO