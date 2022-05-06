ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Former officer sentenced for arrest of 73-year-old woman with dementia that broke her arm

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago

The former police officer who broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman who had dementia will spend up to five years behind bars.

Former Loveland, Colorado, police officer Austin Hopp pleaded guilty to second-degree assault earlier this year, The Washington Post reported.

Hopp had faced up to eight years in prison but was sentenced to five years of confinement and three years of parole after release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMJxt_0fVMJwFC00
Former police officer sentenced FILE PHOTO: This undated photo provided by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office shows Austin Hopp in Fort Collins, Colo. Hopp, a former Colorado police officer shown on body camera video roughly arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia and later seen joking about it with colleagues was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison. (Larimer County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) (AP)

Larimer County District Judge Michelle Brinegar called Hopp’s physicality of the arrest of Karen Garner, “deliberate, deceitful and calculated,” The Denver Post reported.

“This [is] about a young officer who used his position of power and authority to show off his toughness, disregarded any sense of humanity and showed an alarming deal of criminal thinking,” Brinegar said, according to The Denver Post.

Hopp apologized for what he had done, telling the court, “I am truly ashamed of my actions.”

Garner had been accused of leaving Walmart with about $14 worth of items without paying on June 26, 2020. Store employees caught up to her and retrieved the items. Garner left and was walking through a field, picking wildflowers when police found her.

Hopp had been responding to the store’s request for officers.

Body camera footage shows Hopp approaching Garner and quickly attempting to arrest her. Garner kept walking, holding the flowers.

The judge said only 26 seconds passed from Hopp getting out of the car and Garner being forced to the ground, The Denver Post reported.

Hopp can be heard on the video, “I don’t think you want to play it this way ... Do you need to be arrested right now?” The Washington Post reported.

He grabbed her and pulled her arms back. For several minutes, she cried out that she was “going home.” Hopp wrestled the 80-pound woman to the ground, breaking her arm and dislocating her shoulder.

Another officer, Daria Jalali, arrived and helped restrain Garner.

After they took Garner to the police station, video was captured of Hopp watching the footage of her arrest with other officers.

Hopp can be heard asking them, “Ready for the pop? Hear the pop?” referring to the sound Garner’s shoulder made when he got her on the ground.

Other officers called Garner “ancient” and “senile,” and told Hopp that the arrest “went great” and that they had “crushed it” while Garner cried in pain, sitting in the department’s booking cell.

Nearly a year after the arrest, prosecutors announced they were pursuing a case against Hopp after Garner’s family released the body camera footage. Charges were filed against Hopp in May, accused of using excessive force and misleading his supervisors. He eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

Jalali has been charged with failure to report use of force, failure to intervene and official misconduct. Her case is ongoing, The Washington Post reported.

Garner’s family had won a $3 million settlement after suing the city and several police officers last year. They said that Garner, who has dementia and sensory aphasia, now has post-traumatic stress disorder that is causing her to hesitate when hugging loved ones and refuse walks, which they said she used to enjoy, The Washington Post reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

‘I Made A Terrible Mistake That Day’: Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp Apologizes To Karen Garner’s Family During Sentencing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time since the controversial arrest of Karen Garner in June of 2020, former Loveland Police officer Austin Hopp addressed the court and the Garner Family. Moments before being sentenced to five years in prison and three years of probation, Hopp told those in the courtroom that he was remorseful and regretted his actions the day he broke Karen Garner’s arm and separated her shoulder. FORT COLLINS, CO – MAY 5, 2022: Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Larimer County Justice Center...
LOVELAND, CO
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Loveland, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Loveland, CO
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy