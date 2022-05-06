South Carolina woman arrested and charged after purposely setting victim’s house on fire

LAURENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – One woman is behind bars after she admitted to willfully and maliciously setting someone’s house on fire.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Marie Sanders, 34, has been arrested for and charged with Arson on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the Laurens County Fire Service responded to a structure fire, and after further investigation, Sanders was identified as being on the property prior to the fire.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Sanders has been booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.

