Mountlake Terrace, WA

‘Ghost guns,’ fentanyl, meth and cash seized in Mountlake Terrace

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
Cash seized during search of car Two ghost guns, thousands of dollars in cash and illegal drugs were recovered from a car following an investigation into a drive-by shooting. (Mountlake Terrace Police)

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Two “ghost guns,” thousands of dollars in cash and illegal drugs were recovered from a car following an investigation into a drive-by shooting.

A ghost gun is a firearm that is privately made, usually with a 3D printer or assembled from a kit. They don’t have serial numbers, which make them untraceable.

The investigation began on March 28, after someone in a car fired shots toward home in the 4500 block of 224th Place Southwest, according to Mountlake Terrace police.

No one was hurt.

Detectives identified a suspect in the shooting — a 34-year-old man — and the car he was believed to be driving during the shooting. Police think he targeted the house.

As the investigation progressed, the man was arrested and his vehicle was seized.

After getting a search warrant for his car, officers found $6,972 in cash, more than 100 fentanyl pills, an undisclosed amount of methamphetamines and two untraceable handguns.

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

NW Prepper
1d ago

The article stated two untraceable handguns were confiscated but identified them as nefarious and scary Ghost Guns!! Most likely their serial numbers had simply been ground off but that’s not NEARLY as alarming. Simply more Leftist Democratic drug dealers.

Reply(1)
11
Jim Scalet
1d ago

Most likely a gun that the criminal stole that had the serial number filed off. Criminals aren’t building guns from kits. Just stop

Reply
3
AP_001181.c98484e7f4c743c6b850bd87cc1aba6a.0648
1d ago

That little money made it to the news. I found two pennies in my pocket does this mean i get a little spot light on me

Reply
3
