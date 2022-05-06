ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Riverview Gardens School District holding a career fair Saturday

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czF1y_0fVMJK8w00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a new view on the horizon in the Riverview Gardens School District. Discover new career and growth opportunities while helping to educate the next generation of leaders. Riverview Gardens School District is hosting a Career Fair Saturday, May 7th from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Riverview Gardens School District is seeking dedicated individuals in the following fields: teaching, administration, nursing, technology, clerical, custodial, coaching, food service, maintenance, security and more.

On-the-spot interviews are available. Please bring a resume. For more information, visit rgsdmo.org/jobs .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. She was shot in the neck and arm just before 1:30 a.m. on Obear Avenue near Penrose Street. It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

One killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Union Boulevard near Bircher Boulevard. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Union Boulevard. The victim has not yet been identified. It is unknown at this time what led up to this crash. FOX 2 will […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Crash throws person from car on EB 70 at Goodfellow

ST. LOUIS – At least one person was thrown from a car during a crash in north St. Louis County Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. along eastbound I-70 at Goodfellow Boulevard. It is unknown at this time how badly that person was injured. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Man dies from gunshot to head in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday evening. He was shot in the head at about 11:30 p.m. on Fair and Farlin Avenues next to Fairground Park. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. It is unknown at this time what led up to the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Hoarding conditions found in St. Louis house destroyed by fire

ST. LOUIS -- A squatter reportedly started a fire at a south St. Louis home where a woman jumped out a window to escape the flames Wednesday morning. A neighbor's security camera caught someone dressed in all black entering a vacant home on Nebraska Avenue just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the video. Less than a minute later, smoke started billowing out of the house. "It's our understanding that this building has been vacant since 2007. Yet there was someone inside, which brings me to another point of why we go into vacant buildings because these fires don’t start from themselves," said St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

St. Louis places featured in premiere of Nikki Glaser’s show

ST. LOUIS – A new show featuring St. Louis is airing on E! Comedian Nikki Glaser, 37, is from St. Louis. She attended Kirkwood High School and now she is back home. The new show “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” follows her return to the area and features her family, friends, and ex-boyfriend who moved back […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man shot in the leg in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg early Friday morning in south St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on South 39th Street at Park Avenue. The wound is not considered life-threatening. It is unknown at this time what led up to this shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Crash closes SB 55 near Route Z in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Southbound 55 is closed Friday morning at Eagle Crest near Route Z due to a crash. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy