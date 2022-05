Beginning May 23, Bonhams will present over 200 jewels to be auctioned from the estate of Charlotte and George Schultz. These important works, including many from the incomparable Jean Schlumberger, have an illustrious personal history to their collector, as they were worn by Charlotte when receiving Queen Elizabeth II, Pope John Paul II, the Dalai Lama, and countless other world leaders as San Francisco’s chief of protocol.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO