3 people reportedly seen climbing on crane at downtown LA construction site

By ABC7.com staff
 2 days ago

Authorities were searching for three people who reportedly climbed a crane outside a building under construction in downtown Los Angeles Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene near 11th Street and Figueroa around 11 a.m.

The two men and woman were reportedly climbing back down when authorities arrived and were believed to have been seen going back inside the building at one point.

The area around the crane was closed off for an investigation, though it's unclear if those people were found.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

