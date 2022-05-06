ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. assesses North Korea could be ready to conduct a nuclear test this month

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJGU1_0fVMIk0L00

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The United States assesses that North Korea is preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

North Korea has recently stepped up weapons tests and resumed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches this year for the first time since 2017.

It has not tested a nuclear bomb since 2017, but U.S. and South Korean officials have been saying for weeks that there are signs of new construction at Punggye-ri, North Korea's only known nuclear test site, and that Pyongyang could soon test another bomb. read more

Punggye-ri has been officially closed since 2018 and Porter's statement that the site could be ready this month was more specific as to possible timing of a test and was the first such statement on the record from a U.S. official.

"The United States assesses that the DPRK is preparing its Punggye-ri test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month, which would be its seventh test," she told a regular briefing referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name.

"This assessment is consistent with DPRK's own recent public statements. We've shared this information with allies and partners and will continue closely coordinating with them as well," Porter said.

She added that the United States would build on this close coordination when President Joe Biden travels to South Korea and Japan from May 20-24. read more

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to speed up the development of his country's nuclear arsenal while overseeing a huge military parade as denuclearization talks with the United States remain stalled. read more

He said the fundamental mission of the North's nuclear force was deterrence, but that its use "can never be confined to the single mission."

Earlier on Friday the United States imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Blender, accusing it of being involved in one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record and being used by North Korea to raise funds for its weapons programs. read more

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Daphne Psaledakis, Rami Ayyub and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: US aircraft carrier deploys near North Korea for first time in 5 years

A U.S. aircraft carrier deployed to the waters off the Korean peninsula for the first time in five years just weeks after North Korea carried out new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests. On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy shared photos of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and its carrier strike group operating...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

To prevent escapes, North Korea confiscates passports of officials sent abroad

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is now confiscating the passports of both managers and workers stationed abroad to prevent them from escaping, sources in China and Russia told RFA. Pyongyang dispatches legions of workers to both Russia and China...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Tests#Nuclear Weapon#North Korea#Nuclear Deterrence#State Department#Icbm#South Korean
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy