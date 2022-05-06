ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Video: Rah Swish “Tell ‘Em”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRah Swish talks the talk on his new single “Tell ‘Em” produced by grammy-nominated duo,...

Complex

Bobby Shmurda Says He’d Rather Have a Verse From Pop Smoke Instead of Jay-Z

During an appearance on DJ Akademiks’ Off the Record podcast, Bobby Shmurda was asked if he’d rather have a feature from the late Pop Smoke or Jay-Z. While posing the question, Akademiks said that the hypothetical Pop Smoke collaboration would be a “smash” and that the “whole New York City gonna love.”
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Woman Falls Asleep on Fabolous’ Shoulder at the Club – Watch

Fabolous experienced something totally unexpected at the club. A woman fell asleep on his shoulder while he was in VIP at a Las Vegas club. On Saturday (April 23), the Brooklyn rapper posted a video on his Instagram page of a female clubgoer taking a nap on his shoulder. In the clip, F-A-B-O, who is rocking an impressive amount of iced-out necklaces and rings, is looking at his smartphone camera and he begins to pan it to his right where a woman’s head is clearly on top of his shoulder.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Complex

Watch Monaleo Link With Flo Milli in Video for “We Not Humping (Remix)”

Monaleo’s “We Not Humping (Remix)” featuring Flo Milli has gotten the music video treatment. Directed by Chris Villa, the candy-colored visual sees the two rappers going back-to-back as they outline the rules that their romantic interests have to abide by. The original version of Monaleo’s song came out in December.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Swish#Brooklyn#Canarsie#Dance
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Says Diddy's Fingerprints Are All Over "It's Almost Dry"

Pusha T emerged with his latest body of work, It's Almost Dry on Friday. The rapper's latest body of work, completely produced by Pharrell and Kanye West, has received nothing but praise across the board for both his bars and ear for beats. However, Push doesn't solely credit the work of Pharrell and Ye for bringing his body of work to life.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

New Edition’s Michael Bivins Named Creative Director Of Harlem Festival Of Culture

Click here to read the full article. Michael Bivins of legendary R&B groups, New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, has been appointed creative director of the new Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC). Inspired by Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) and the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the new outdoor experience was founded by Musa Jackson, Nikoa Evans, and Yvonne McNair. Set to debut in 2023, HFC will be held annually on the same grounds as the original Harlem Cultural Festival. Bivins will oversee ideation and strategic initiatives to ensure longevity.More from VIBE.comIsley Brothers Join Janet...
ENTERTAINMENT
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stereogum

Watch Madonna Join Maluma On Two Songs In Medellín

Maluma had a concert in his hometown of Medellín in Colombia on Saturday night, which was also streamed live on Prime Video. He brought out Madonna to do, appropriately enough, their 2019 collab “Medellín,” off of Madonna’s Madame X. They also performed her 2000 single “Music.” The pair previously performed together at the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. Check out videos below.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET

