Video: Rah Swish “Tell ‘Em”

Fabolous experienced something totally unexpected at the club. A woman fell asleep on his shoulder while he was in VIP at a Las Vegas club. On Saturday (April 23), the Brooklyn rapper posted a video on his Instagram page of a female clubgoer taking a nap on his shoulder. In the clip, F-A-B-O, who is rocking an impressive amount of iced-out necklaces and rings, is looking at his smartphone camera and he begins to pan it to his right where a woman’s head is clearly on top of his shoulder.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 DAYS AGO